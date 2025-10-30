 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20601746 Edited 30 October 2025 – 12:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi ,

Some time ago I said it would be really difficult for me to keep working on the game. It’s been a very hard time for me , I lost my companion and best friend. As a very lonely person, that hit me hard, really hard.

I’m not okay, but I have to keep going. I can’t let myself become a paralyzed piece of garbage. Teji wouldn’t want that , she never liked things broken or out of shape, and I’m sure she wouldn’t want me to be either. I can’t let the dark drag me down.

Working on the game helped keep my mind busy, and in some way, it helped me a bit. So I worked on a few things:

Shotgun: a new weapon, necessary for what’s coming.
New level – Suburbs: an entirely new area.
New zombie mechanics: subtle behavior changes that add more tension and spookiness to the atmosphere.
Some bugs fixed.
Some new bugs added.

If you liked the game, please share it with your friends — that helps me a lot.

Im also gonna release the game as complete.
Im not sure if we will be seeing again, so I want to say thank you for playing my games.

-Sergio C.

Changed files in this update

