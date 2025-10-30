Hey Soldiers!
We pushed another update containing many fixes:
Fixed Revive Achievement & Stat Broken
Worked on server initial connection stability. Some players got disconnected because the connection was not properly initialized, It should now be better handled but also logged better, so if it happens again, we can better debug the problem
Anti Cheat Update
Fixed Player Count sometimes not updating in Game Session Browser
Fixed Performance stats display not updating directly when changed in settings
Set default ADS Behavior to "Toggle"
Fixed inconsistent look for displayed Keyboard keys
Fixed crashing deathmatch server during new map loading and a player grappling
Fixed issue where the region latency measurement would fail because sometimes the socket would not contain all needed details
