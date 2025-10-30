 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20601690 Edited 30 October 2025 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Soldiers!

We pushed another update containing many fixes:

  • Fixed Revive Achievement & Stat Broken

  • Worked on server initial connection stability. Some players got disconnected because the connection was not properly initialized, It should now be better handled but also logged better, so if it happens again, we can better debug the problem

  • Anti Cheat Update

  • Fixed Player Count sometimes not updating in Game Session Browser

  • Fixed Performance stats display not updating directly when changed in settings

  • Set default ADS Behavior to "Toggle"

  • Fixed inconsistent look for displayed Keyboard keys

  • Fixed crashing deathmatch server during new map loading and a player grappling

  • Fixed issue where the region latency measurement would fail because sometimes the socket would not contain all needed details

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1657091
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1657093
  • Loading history…
