30 October 2025 Build 20601544 Edited 30 October 2025 – 06:26:18 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fix with zuiki controller, made it work with Accel, Brake in game.

But Emergency Brake will not work because Steam's zuiki controller's support is not dividing B8 and EB (Emergency), so Steam deals both as same value.

-Add BGMs, random play BGM function in option.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2823121
