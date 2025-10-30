By popular demand, you can now remove most observations from your deduction board directly :)
You cannot remove observations you've already made a connection with and observations that came from the missing posters (because otherwise you can't re-add them).
Happy sleuthing!
<3 Maddy
30 October Update
