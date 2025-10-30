 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20601516 Edited 30 October 2025 – 06:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
By popular demand, you can now remove most observations from your deduction board directly :)

You cannot remove observations you've already made a connection with and observations that came from the missing posters (because otherwise you can't re-add them).

Happy sleuthing!

<3 Maddy

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2131661
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2131662
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link