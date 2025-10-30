 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20601496 Edited 30 October 2025 – 06:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
CHANGES:
* 5 new achievements exclusive to New Game+ have been added.

BUG FIXES:
* Fixed an issue where the party menu would not close properly when using the Dungeon Rope item or Warp magic.

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 2696761
macOS Depot 2696762
Windows Depot 2696763
