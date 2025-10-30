Changes:
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze due to incorrect flag behaviour
- Improved the mechanics of Hitoban’s head appearing.. The head is guaranteed to appear at least once per shift
- The “Transformation technique” gift can no longer create copies of Hitoban’s head
- Fixed a number of mistakes in the Russian localization
