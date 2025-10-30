 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20601387
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug that led to the “Find in battle” button to display a game mode that was currently not available on the world map.

  • Fixed a bug that caused capsules from enemy bases to be picked up after the player no longer was interacting with them.

  • Fixed a bug that caused hubcaps to not be displayed at the Exhibition and in the Blueprints tab.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the “Hadron” cabin perk to not work with the “Artemis” crossbow.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the “Harmonizer” to incorrectly affect the “Parser’s” spread while charging.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the “Statistics” and “Challenges” tabs to not be displayed when pressing “Tab” in battle.

  • Improved the game client stability.

Changed files in this update

steamglobal Crossout PC Depot 386181
