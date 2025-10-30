Fixed a bug that led to the “Find in battle” button to display a game mode that was currently not available on the world map.

Fixed a bug that caused capsules from enemy bases to be picked up after the player no longer was interacting with them.

Fixed a bug that caused hubcaps to not be displayed at the Exhibition and in the Blueprints tab.

Fixed a bug that caused the “Hadron” cabin perk to not work with the “Artemis” crossbow.

Fixed a bug that caused the “Harmonizer” to incorrectly affect the “Parser’s” spread while charging.

Fixed a bug that caused the “Statistics” and “Challenges” tabs to not be displayed when pressing “Tab” in battle.