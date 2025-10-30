 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20601344 Edited 30 October 2025 – 07:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Improved "magic fog" visuals in The Ascent

  • Fixed menu options "fusing"

  • Fixed stairs disappearing abnormally

  • Fixed winds stopping too soon

  • Fixed stairs collisions. No more stuck | "pushed"

  • New materials for "Bolt" and "Ball skills

  • New VFXs for "Bolt" and "Ball" Skill

  • Other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 2071101
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2071102
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link