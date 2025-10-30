Improved "magic fog" visuals in The Ascent
Fixed menu options "fusing"
Fixed stairs disappearing abnormally
Fixed winds stopping too soon
Fixed stairs collisions. No more stuck | "pushed"
New materials for "Bolt" and "Ball skills
New VFXs for "Bolt" and "Ball" Skill
Other minor fixes
Patch 0.20
Update notes via Steam Community
