30 October 2025 Build 20601285 Edited 30 October 2025 – 05:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello again, today I am pushing some more UX improvements I have made. There are a lot of them that are small enough I will not mention them but here are the major changes:

  • AI is more stable

  • Drop down menus will no longer consume space bar inputs

  • Notifications for tech completions and war declarations

  • Units will now take attrition when occupying territory

  • Small performance optimizations

  • Various menus have had their shortcuts fixed

  • Tooltip improvements for most mapmodes

  • War exhaustion decay and increments are now more reasonable

  • It is now easier to get more consumer goods and nanocomposites

  • You can now sort projects in the macro builder by the final benefit they will give (after all modifiers) and by the efficiency of this benefit relative to the project's cost.

  • Localization bug fixes

  • Far away AIs (Mars, Jupiter, Saturn) are generally more ambitious

  • Reform Variant switch visual bug fixed

  • Units take passive morale damage in battle (avoids endless stalemates caused by certain types of units fighting each other)

Changed depots in experimental_features branch

