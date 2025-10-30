Hello again, today I am pushing some more UX improvements I have made. There are a lot of them that are small enough I will not mention them but here are the major changes:
AI is more stable
Drop down menus will no longer consume space bar inputs
Notifications for tech completions and war declarations
Units will now take attrition when occupying territory
Small performance optimizations
Various menus have had their shortcuts fixed
Tooltip improvements for most mapmodes
War exhaustion decay and increments are now more reasonable
It is now easier to get more consumer goods and nanocomposites
You can now sort projects in the macro builder by the final benefit they will give (after all modifiers) and by the efficiency of this benefit relative to the project's cost.
Localization bug fixes
Far away AIs (Mars, Jupiter, Saturn) are generally more ambitious
Reform Variant switch visual bug fixed
Units take passive morale damage in battle (avoids endless stalemates caused by certain types of units fighting each other)
Changed depots in experimental_features branch