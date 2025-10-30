Hello again, today I am pushing some more UX improvements I have made. There are a lot of them that are small enough I will not mention them but here are the major changes:

AI is more stable

Drop down menus will no longer consume space bar inputs

Notifications for tech completions and war declarations

Units will now take attrition when occupying territory

Small performance optimizations

Various menus have had their shortcuts fixed

Tooltip improvements for most mapmodes

War exhaustion decay and increments are now more reasonable

It is now easier to get more consumer goods and nanocomposites

You can now sort projects in the macro builder by the final benefit they will give (after all modifiers) and by the efficiency of this benefit relative to the project's cost.

Localization bug fixes

Far away AIs (Mars, Jupiter, Saturn) are generally more ambitious

Reform Variant switch visual bug fixed