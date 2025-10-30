Greetings Users!
We've got some additions and changes in this small update that were mostly requested items.
Additions
Settings Menu (Video)
There are now 4 working video options in the settings menu on the Home screen. These are Anti-Aliasing, Bloom, Depth of Field and Reflections. These should help some low end computers run the game with more than 5 fps.
In Game Camera Controls
Added the ability to adjust the height of the camera looking over the vehicles. On controller, you are also able to change the camera position to the left and right of the vehicle. These are subject to many changes and will be expanded further in the future. (Height adjustment on the controller isn't smooth and will be fixed by the next update)
Visual Driving Feedback
One of the most asked for features has been visual feedback for drifting. So there is now particle effects for the sideways slip (friction) of the wheels, along with a visual tire marking that will let you know when your wheels have become ungrounded or lost friction (think burning out basically). This system will likely got through several iterations but should help indicate how your vehicle is acting for now.
New Time Trial Track
Yes! A new track! This isn't the most glamourous track but for those who want to put the pedal down and go fast, the new track "To The Bank" will allow you to do just that. A simple, large oval with one side being banked up to 45 degrees, this track will help users test vehicles and their mettle. (Don't look down...)
Changes
Neosis N-800
Yes, the Neosis has once again had some changes, but all for the better. We've dropped the weight on the N-800 default by a staggering 1000kg, leaving it at 1000kg total. Along with the weight reduction we've softened the suspension more to help keep the wheels on the ground.
I'd be remiss to say, the N-800 was looking pretty basic, so it has also received a facelift in the form of a new model with several different color zones and slightly thicker wireframe lines. Ain't it purdy?
WR3K JUMP-3
Yeah, our hatchback hasn't received a lot of love recently. Currently it is still only usable in Multiplayer and wasn't much fun to drive. So we've lowered the mass on the JUMP-3 from 1500kg to 750kg and softened the suspension similarly to the N-800. This has made it way more peppy and honestly, fast. Give it a try in multiplayer! I'm hoping to have it able to run time trials, so fingers crossed we'll get that working.
Visual Tweaks
Playing on our new track, users might have noticed some tweaks to light posts and the addition of barriers on the road side. These newer features will be coming to the "Neon Test" track very soon, along with several new items to enhance the visual of our tracks.
That is all for the moment. With any luck, the next update will bring some larger changes and additions like the garage (vehicle swapping and customization) and the multiplayer race mode.
-Azirin
If you have any questions or feedback on Wireframe: Racing, consider joining our Discord (Vapor Cat Games Discord) or sending an email to VaporCatGamesHelpDesk@gmail.com.
