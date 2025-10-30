 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20601264
What's new!

--0.9.4.1--

  • New Storied Dialogue from the King and the Queen, progressing the story.
  • New Memory World 3 level.
  • New achievements for completing Memory World 3 and Thanksgiving event (unlockable soon eta: Nov.1).
  • Tab target fix on Tine when Kraken is wanded, previously wouldn't work
  • Selecting head target now shows correct text of targeting head. Previously text read that it was targeting a tenacle.
  • Wait cursor added while in combat, in between attacks.
  • New icons which replaced alt symbols for in map inventory and store.
  • Changed some icons on main map inventory to a hand icon to let players know that item can be clicked for use or future use.
  • Subtitles added for president dialogue.
  • Fix for no information showing when trying to re-enter the castle entrance earlier on.
  • Fix for ballroom ball being available before the side quest is available in the journal.
  • Update to the shops, when exiting world it will cancel store item highlight and not allow an item to be purchased when casting out of store.
  • New hint added for mouse over on the goggles in the map inventory.
  • Memory World 1 fix to reset puzzle when leaving the library using the right arrow. Right arrow now matches clicking or pressing D. Previously it didn't.
  • Memory World 1 update, when paper is open, clicking anywhere will close it.
  • All memory worlds nerfed by adding directions.
  • Fixed major glitch that allowed for alt+f4 on president and keeper dialogue.


Halloween event ending soon! Launch game to unlock achievement before it is too late!

