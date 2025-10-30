--0.9.4.1--
- New Storied Dialogue from the King and the Queen, progressing the story.
- New Memory World 3 level.
- New achievements for completing Memory World 3 and Thanksgiving event (unlockable soon eta: Nov.1).
- Tab target fix on Tine when Kraken is wanded, previously wouldn't work
- Selecting head target now shows correct text of targeting head. Previously text read that it was targeting a tenacle.
- Wait cursor added while in combat, in between attacks.
- New icons which replaced alt symbols for in map inventory and store.
- Changed some icons on main map inventory to a hand icon to let players know that item can be clicked for use or future use.
- Subtitles added for president dialogue.
- Fix for no information showing when trying to re-enter the castle entrance earlier on.
- Fix for ballroom ball being available before the side quest is available in the journal.
- Update to the shops, when exiting world it will cancel store item highlight and not allow an item to be purchased when casting out of store.
- New hint added for mouse over on the goggles in the map inventory.
- Memory World 1 fix to reset puzzle when leaving the library using the right arrow. Right arrow now matches clicking or pressing D. Previously it didn't.
- Memory World 1 update, when paper is open, clicking anywhere will close it.
- All memory worlds nerfed by adding directions.
- Fixed major glitch that allowed for alt+f4 on president and keeper dialogue.
Halloween event ending soon! Launch game to unlock achievement before it is too late!
