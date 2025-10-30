 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20601227 Edited 30 October 2025 – 06:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Beautify the UI, optimize the writing and operation experience

2 When browsing the image components, you can swipe/scroll in the middle of the mouse to exit

3 fixes bug that cannot be uploaded to Steam WorkStore

Changed files in this update

Depot 3381531
