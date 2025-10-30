Balance
Adjusted component drop rates
Two new Wave Select rewards added for wave 50+
Two 4 star components
Three 3 star components
Removed 5 start component Reward for wave 50+
Added Mutations:
Weird:
Start Teleport: 1
Metalball:
Damage Per Speed: 10%
Fire Bolt:
Burn Damage increase: 5
Burn Duration Increase: 1 second
Metal Barrel, Explosion:
Extra Explosion Damage: 10%
Extra Explosion Radius: 0.25
Modifiers:
Multibullet: 0.25 only as a 5 start mutation
Phantom: 2, phantom 2 means projectile goes through 2 enemies without dealing base damage.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where electric boogaloo was destroyed after leaving the wall after being stickied to it.
Misc
Updated Growth on Bounce Icon
