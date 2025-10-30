 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20601058 Edited 30 October 2025 – 06:06:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance

  • Adjusted component drop rates

  • Two new Wave Select rewards added for wave 50+

    • Two 4 star components

    • Three 3 star components

  • Removed 5 start component Reward for wave 50+


Added Mutations:

Weird:

  • Start Teleport: 1

Metalball:

  • Damage Per Speed: 10%

Fire Bolt:

  • Burn Damage increase: 5

  • Burn Duration Increase: 1 second

Metal Barrel, Explosion:

  • Extra Explosion Damage: 10%

  • Extra Explosion Radius: 0.25

Modifiers:

  • Multibullet: 0.25 only as a 5 start mutation

  • Phantom: 2, phantom 2 means projectile goes through 2 enemies without dealing base damage.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where electric boogaloo was destroyed after leaving the wall after being stickied to it.

Misc

  • Updated Growth on Bounce Icon

