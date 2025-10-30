Hello everyone,
Default Branch : New Version Update 0.6.2.4
Features
Added : new Halloween Decoration props to the Structure Craft Menu.
Added : new Firelight category at the Workbench - You can now craft candles from there.
Coop_Test_Branch : New Patch 0.7.0.6b
Features
Added : new Halloween Decoration props to the Structure Craft Menu.
Vehicle gloveboxes are now lootable. (Loot contents will be added in the next patch.)
Improved and optimized several client-side processes for better stability.
Changed files in this update