30 October 2025 Build 20600939
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Please check out the new patch details below 👇

Default Branch : New Version Update 0.6.2.4

Features

  • Added : new Halloween Decoration props to the Structure Craft Menu.

  • Added : new Firelight category at the Workbench - You can now craft candles from there.

Coop_Test_Branch : New Patch 0.7.0.6b

Features

  • Added : new Halloween Decoration props to the Structure Craft Menu.

  • Vehicle gloveboxes are now lootable. (Loot contents will be added in the next patch.)

  • Improved and optimized several client-side processes for better stability.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Mist Survival Content Depot 914621
