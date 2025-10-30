Every year, at the end of October in the Earth’s calendar, a wave of anomalous energy passes through the Universe. This period is called Halloween according to an old Earth tradition. This year, specifically for the event, we are introducing a new mysterious ship! And Miranda del Arte has prepared a special secret mission for the mercenaries!

The United Shipyards of Olympus company (Scott en Cott subsidiary) has placed the order for an unusual ship at the request of a senator. The goal was to create a vessel that could traverse both open space and the atmosphere of planets. It also had to have special equipment, which normally suffers from interference generated by the engines. A local design bureau proposed an unusual solution: using jet engines instead of standard ion ones. Since the tender was time-limited, the initial design was based on the aerodynamic forms of jet aircraft, proven efficient thousands of years ago. Recent advertising campaigns for “Bark-2” and “Hellas” had given this shape some popularity in the market, so the United Shipyards of Olympus agreed to consider this proposal. The prototype ship was named “Ace”, which subsequently became the name of the finished model.

The ship’s jet engines underwent significant changes, which led to extremely high thrust values for this class of engines. However, the fuel consumption of a jet engine is significantly higher than that of an ion one, so the ship required additional fuel tanks. Nevertheless, there was still enough space for the necessary scientific equipment.

It is not known for certain when “Ace” became a military ship, but many believe that this was the original plan: to install the latest target recognition system and an auxiliary warp engine under the guise of scientific goals. The UMC has expressed much interest in the interceptor.

UMC Archives: Whisper in the dark

All pilots who complete all stages of the “UMC Archives: Whisper in the dark” event will be able to assemble the new ship for free! The offer is time-limited and will be available until December 11.

Pilots, the “UMC Archives: Whisper in the dark” event will be held in one stage with 30 levels. Only the owners of a special Pass will be able to unlock all levels, but the first and every fifth level will be available to all pilots.

To get the reward, you need to unlock the desired level. In order to gain access to the next reward, you need to complete all the previous levels. You can join a stage at any time when the stage is available.

The event will last for one month. During the entire period, all pilots will be able to earn the special game currency in battle — Xenochips.

Xenochips can be obtained for completing any tasks as an additional reward.

Xenochips are added to the game for a limited time, and after the end of the event they will be withdrawn from the game and from the accounts of all pilots. Make sure to spend your Xenochips before the end of the event!

Xenochips can be spent on special rewards during the event.

UMC Archives: Whisper in the dark. Special packs and rewards

To get access to all rewards, pilots have to purchase the “Whisper in the dark” pass in the official project store.

Special pack “Whisper in the dark”

The pack includes:

Access to additional rewards in the event “Whisper in the dark”;

Upon receipt, the next level is immediately unlocked and all rewards of the unlocked levels are available;

7 days of premium license.

Special pack “Whisper in the dark (Deluxe edition)”

Special version of the “Whisper in the dark” pack. Can be purchased in the official project store.

The pack includes:

Access to additional rewards in the event “Whisper in the dark”;

Upon receipt, the following 15 levels are immediately unlocked and all rewards of the unlocked levels are available;

30 days of premium license.

Event rewards

Level Reward (* — available with the pass) 1 “Catherine Helsdottir” portrait 2 Rockets: Repair rockets x30* 3 Ammunition: Resonating crystal x30* 4 Resources: Monocrystal x15* 5 Ammunition: Crystal fighter drone x30 6 Pattern: “Protecting symbol”* 7 Resources: Monocrystal x15* 8 Seed-chip bundle* 9 Resources: Synthetic polycrystal x5* 10 Special part of the ship “Ace” 11 Title “Harbinger of Ragnarok”* 12 Rockets: Cluster rockets x30* 13 Seed-chip bundle* 14 Ammunition: Magnetic mine x30* 15 Blueprint: “Cryomine cloud” 16 Paint: “Scarlet”* 17 Rockets: Anomalous torpedoes x30* 18 Resources: Monocrystal x15* 19 Ammunition: Resonating charges x30* 20 Special part of the ship “Ace” 21 Set of stickers* 22 Ammunition: Crystal frigate drone x30* 23 Seed-chip bundle* 24 Resources: Synthetic polycrystal х10* 25 Blueprint: “Guardian-1” blaster 26 Decor “Thing T-825”* 27 Ammunition: Resonating charges x30* 28 Seed-chip bundle* 29 Resources: Synthetic polycrystal х10* 30 Special part of the ship “Ace”

Unique rank 16 covert ops interceptor “Ace”

“Ace” is a versatile covert ops interceptor created by an Olympus system design bureau at the request of the United Shipyards of Olympus, Scott en Cott subsidiary. It is equipped with a cutting-edge target recognition system and a next generation warp engine. To protect this equipment from interference, the ship uses a jet engine instead of an ion engine. The use of aerodynamic elements and a high-thrust engine, the designs of which were developed and tested a thousand years ago, allows the interceptor to perform combat and research tasks both in space and in atmosphere.

“Ace” ship part

Used for production of the ship “Ace”

Unique weapon “Guardian-1” blaster

Rapid-fire boe EM weapon with homing projectiles.

Special module “Phantom maneuver”

Makes the ship invisible and creates a hologram. If an enemy ship is in the crosshairs at that moment, teleports to the rear of the enemy ship.

Active module “Cryomine cloud”

Creates clouds of mines behind the ship. Mines slow down the enemy for a short time upon exploding.

Modifier “Ghost” Protocol

CPU modifier

Increases the critical damage bonus by 100%, but reduces the weapons’ base damage and critical damage chance.

Modifier “Ace” Shift Amplifier

Engine modifier

Increases maximum speed. If the speed is above 90%, the recharge time of modules is reduced.

New packs “Star Conflict: Ace”

Pilots! New packs “Star Conflict: Ace” and “Star Conflict: Ace. Deluxe edition” became available in the official project store. The packs will be available for a limited time, until December 11. The ship will be available to pilots without time limit.

Star Conflict: Ace. Deluxe edition

This pack includes:

Unique rank 16 covert ops interceptor “Ace”

Unique weapon “Guardian-1” blaster

Active module “Cryomine cloud”

Pilot portrait “Spectre-17”

Additionally, the pilot receives:

10% bonus to credits gain for 90 days

Unique pattern “Midas’ touch”

Unique animated decor “Providing setup!”

Additionally, the pilot receives the modules:

Unique engine modifier “Ace” Shift Amplifier

Unique CPU modifier “Ghost” Protocol

Active module “Orion” Targeting Complex

Active module “Plasma Arc”

Active module “Multiphase Shield Adapter”

Engine modifier “Tetroxide Injector”

Capacitor modifier “Emergency Barrier”

Capacitor modifier “Multiphase Generator”

Hull modifier “Reinforced Beams”

Hull modifier “Crystal Plates”

Hull modifier “Regenerative Coating”

CPU modifier “Overclocked CPU”

Special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — Premium license for 90 days!

Star Conflict: Ace

This pack includes:

Unique rank 16 covert ops interceptor “Ace”

Unique weapon “Guardian-1” blaster

Active module “Cryomine cloud”

Pilot portrait “Spectre-17”

Special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — Premium license for 30 days!

Changes to Seed-chips mechanics

Pilots! We are pleased to announce that as part of our experiments to improve the player experience, we are temporarily introducing a new system of Seed-chips functioning in PvP sectors of the Open space.

The Seed-chips are temporarily disabled in the following PvP sectors:

Warden Outpost Ruins

Colonization Hub

Water Harvest

Solaris Wasteland

Sorting Facility

Fort Muerto

Leviathan. Catacombs

Inverter

Abandoned Complex

Research Center

Naberia-392 complex

Please note that Seed-chips will remain active in the “Alien Zone” location and in all PvE sectors.

If a corporation captures a sector, and it becomes PvP, the Seed-chips will be active in that sector.

Changes to the “Ways of kindness” marathon

Pilots! Based on our analysis and your feedback, we made some changes to the “Ways of kindness” marathon:

“Kind protector”: reduced the amount of durability that needs to be restored from 350000 to 100000; only shield restoration is counted towards the task progress.

“Kind killer”: reduced the number of allies that need to be protected from 75 to 35; only allies protected in “PvP Arena” mode are counted towards the task progress.

“Kind drones”: reduced the amount of durability that needs to be restored from 350000 to 250000; only shield restoration is counted towards the task progress.

“Generous polarizer”: reduced the amount of buffs that need to be applied from 750 to 400; only buffs applied in “Skirmish” mode are counted towards the task progress.

“Bomb carrier caretaker”: reworked the task: New name “Kind projections”. New condition “Restore 350 000 hull by using Repair projector in PVP mode. All slots must have a ship no higher than rank 6 inclusive”.

“Not today, I say”: reworked the task: New name “Killjoyer”. Changed the condition: now you have to earn 5 “Killjoy” medals.

“Circuits of kindness”: reduced the amount of buffs that need to be applied from 650 to 300.

PvP Arena maps rotation

Pilots! Here’s the next iteration of maps and game modes in the “PvP Arena”.

The set of available maps and modes for the high-rank ships in the “PvP Arena” will change as follows:

Maps Modes Domination Beacon hunt Detonation Team battle 4 lives Devil's Jaw ✓ Pandora anomaly ✓ Dreadnought debris ✓ Destroyed Station ✓ Ice Reef ✓ Eastern Mining Site ✓ Northern Mining Site ✓ The Source Lava Spines ✓ Threshold ✓ Derelict Stronghold ✓ Ancient Ruins ✓ Sanctuary Warden Outpost Ruins ✓ Monolith Remains ✓ “Alpha-7” Complex ✓ Abandoned Complex Iridium Strand ✓ PB-42 ✓ Excavation site №6 ✓ “Pilgrim-11” ✓ Depot 15 ✓ Research Center ✓ Ice Pits ✓ “Huron” base Terminal D Captain Kidd's anchorage ✓ Foul ground Northern berth ✓ Skeleton island ✓ Spyglass

This month, we continue to have a lesser number of combinations of modes and maps, placing emphasis on the larger-scale locations.

We will keep track of the balance of power in the game and your feedback, and will try to provide the most up-to-date list of maps and modes as part of the next rotation.

Halloween in space. Space cult

Fanatics and cultists who worship the Signal believe that the souls of the dead enter our world on Halloween.

Space cult

Mercenary, these are terrible times! This is Miranda del Arte speaking. The “Peak of the Signal” has come, and the Dark Forces are trying to destroy humanity! Recently, our brotherhood has discovered the increased activity of the cult “Yith’got Witnesses”. At the moment, they are rapidly recruiting new novices. I need your help as an embedded agent. Together we will purify their souls, polluted by green trash!

Available to all pilots under the “Events” tab.

Space cult. How to receive the medals

Pilots! The “Peak of the Signal” is here and in this turbulent time, the UMC would like to draw your attention to the new medals that have appeared in the game and to the ways of how they can be obtained during the Halloween event!

“For the glory of the cult!” medal can be obtained if the pilot has the title “Yith’got witness” equipped and destroys the ships of other players.

“W.I.T.Ch. Hunter” medal can be obtained if the pilot has the title “W.I.T.Ch. Hunter” equipped and destroys the ships of the players with the “Yith’got witness” title.

The medals can only be obtained in battles.

“W.I.T.Ch. Hunt” protocol!

Previously, scientists explained this phenomenon by the fact that it was at this time that the Signal reached its peak. Every year countless laboratories conduct daring experiments to tame the energy of the Signal. A few years ago, one such project of Jericho ended in disaster. After that, all objects with an active signal were assigned the code name W.I.T.Ch.

The protocol “W.I.T.Ch. Hunt” is now active. Mercenaries can earn special rewards for destroying W.I.T.Ches!

UMC dug up special long-discontinued weapons in warehouses. Only these weapons are guaranteed to protect mercenaries from the Infected. Using missiles “MEM Inquisitor”, you must destroy the ships of those mercenaries who are suspected of carrying the alien infection. Infected are among all combat roles — you need to destroy at least one host of each role.

The best mercenaries will get a special achievement and a special title!

Scary sounds!

Some pilots report hearing extremely spooky sounds and demonic laughter when docking with stations. Perhaps this is somehow connected with the W.I.T.Ch. operation. We managed to intercept and record one of these messages:

“Detonation” mode

The Center has received alarming reports that special bombs in the PvP mode “Detonation” look extremely suspicious! We urge all pilots to be as attentive as possible in these dangerous times.

Strange faces

Some employees of the UMC as well as employees of intelligence representatives and corporations that are actively working with mercenaries, have been looking extremely strange and suspicious recently. Perhaps this is somehow related to Signal’s peak. But it is also possible that these are just festive costumes.

Ominous Marathon of tasks!

Pilots! The Mercenary Center announces that Miranda Del Arte suggests new tasks to all the pilots as a part of the “Ominous Marathon” special promotion!

October 30: Finish 3 PVP battles with efficiency above 400.

Reward: Special bonus: +50% experience for 15 battles + one day of premium license

October 31: Complete one special operation.

Reward: 40 monocrystals + one day of premium license

November 1: Receive two “Second Beacon” medals.

Reward: 2 Exceptional Seed-chips + one day of premium license

November 2: Complete two PvE missions above level 10, with efficiency above 300.

Reward: Special bonus: +50% credits for 15 battles + one day of premium license

November 3: Win 2 times in PVP mode.

Reward: 40 xenocrystals + one day of premium license

November 4: Destroy 25 enemies in PvP mode.

Reward: 250 GS

November 5: Complete two PvE missions above level 10, without being destroyed more than 1 time.

Reward: Special bonus: an additional attempt to search for valuables for 15 battles + one day of premium license

After completing all the tasks, you will receive a special reward: the unique title “Grim” + 7 days of premium license!

Pilot packs

“Halloween 2024” pack

“Lamp of terror” sticker

“Pumpkinmorph” sticker

“Plasmajumper” sticker

“Bone healer” sticker

“Charming fear” sticker

A spooky 66.6% bonus to experience and credits for 3 days!

“Halloween 2022” pack

“Cute evil” sticker

“Iron pumpkin” sticker

“Undead” sticker

“Smash!” sticker

“Poltergeist” sticker

A spooky 66.6% bonus to experience and credits for 3 days!

“Halloween 2021” pack

Pattern “Jinx”

Painting “Death grip”

Sticker “Universe pumpkin”

Sticker “Terrifier-3000”

Sticker “Your candy or your life”

Sticker “It’s no use screaming!”

Sticker “Candy UFO”

Sticker “Cranio arachnida”

A spooky 66.6% bonus to experience and credits for 3 days!

“Halloween 2020” pack

Your wallet or your life

Danger is near

Trouble bringer

Ominous sign

Trouble team

Scary handsome

A spooky 66.6% bonus to experience and credits for 3 days!

“Halloween 2019” pack

Pattern “Plague”!

Scary stickers!

“Halloween 2018” pack

Pattern “Pumpkin”!

Terrifying stickers!

“Halloween” packs will be available to all pilots only during the holiday: from October 24 to November 10. The pattern and stickers will stay with you forever! Available in the game store!

We will continue to inform all pilots about the strange events that are happening these days in the Frontier sectors. Stay tuned!

“Curse of the Leviathan” brawl

Until recently, no one dared to approach the infected, but then signatures similar to those recorded in the infamous Monolith were recorded in the old catacombs of Leviathan. Having given huge sums to the Broker, unknown agents managed to set up a public contract (allegedly posted by Jericho) for sending volunteers “to do reconnaissance” at the site of the signatures of the infected. What those who have hired the Broker plan to do is known only to them, but no one can say for sure what awaits the mercenaries in the gloomy catacombs...

All players in the brawl start the battle on the same ships.

One of the pilots selected randomly becomes “Infected”.

They can “infect” other pilots in combat. These pilots switch sides and also become “Infected”.

The task of the surviving pilots is to hold out until help arrives.

The brawl is available every day until November 10. The rest of the brawls will be disabled in the meantime.

“Curse of the Leviathan” brawl marathon. Get the “Plague Doctor” for free!

Attention all pilots! The UMC received an emergency contract from the so-called Broker.