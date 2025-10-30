 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20600864 Edited 30 October 2025 – 06:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where the scroll for Stage 8's stage boss would not remain fixed.
Additionally, enemy spawn rates have been adjusted.

In Casual Mode, enemies now spawn at 1-second intervals, and in Medium Mode at 0.5-second intervals.
This reduces enemy spawn frequency compared to the previous version, slightly lowering difficulty.

Hard Mode remains unchanged from the previous version.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3853071
  • Loading history…
