Fixed an issue where the scroll for Stage 8's stage boss would not remain fixed.
Additionally, enemy spawn rates have been adjusted.
In Casual Mode, enemies now spawn at 1-second intervals, and in Medium Mode at 0.5-second intervals.
This reduces enemy spawn frequency compared to the previous version, slightly lowering difficulty.
Hard Mode remains unchanged from the previous version.
