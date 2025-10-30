 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20600748
Update notes via Steam Community

- added cursed objects to the night

- added slot machine for gambling

- added M-Lock 9mm pistol

- added workbench place reminder to tab view

- adjusted door collisions

- balanced level effects

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 4021021
