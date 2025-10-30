 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20600733 Edited 30 October 2025 – 05:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
尝试进行一次更新

Changed files in this update

Depot 2557901
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link