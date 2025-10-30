Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where arrows would not hit Rotmaw.
New:
- Added new NPC Lightbringer Yomnom.
- Added new quest to Lightbringer Yomnom - First Watch. Kill temple guardian's and collect bone shards.
- Added new quest to Lightbringer Yomnom - Ectoplasmic Evidence. Kill Night Wraith's and gather Phials of Ectoplasm.
- Added new quest to Lightbringer Yomnom - The Gloomblades. Kill Gloomblade Ambusher's and Gloomblade Captain Hal.
- Added new quest to Lightbringer Yomnom - The Missing Watch. Investigate a group of missing Gravewarden Scouts.
- Increased the health and damage of Infernix and Thaldriss the Frozen Terror significantly.
- Added new quest to Lightbringer Yomnom - Fire and Ice. Slay Infernix and Thaldriss the Frozen Terror.
- Added new quest to Lightbringer Yomnom - The Fallen Lord. Slay Savan, The Fallen Lord.
- Added the "difficulty" coloring for enemies. This will be based on what % of the players health the enemy can hit, compared to what % the player can hit on the enemy. Green <= White <= Orange <= Red. Additionally an exceptionally difficult enemy will have a specific icon above them.
- Added a new type of potion - Increase crit damage.
- Added new potion Small Crit Damage - Increases crit damage by 25% for 30 seconds.
- Added new potion Medium Crit Damage - Increases crit damage by 65% for 30 seconds.
- Added new potion Large Crit Damage - Increases crit damage by 125% for 30 seconds.
- Added new potion Extraordinary Crit Damage - Increases crit damage by 200% for 30 seconds.
- Lightbringer Yomnom will now have a chance for all of the new crit potions in his inventory. Resets every 2 hours.
- "Humanoid" enemies will now be able to use potions when low health, while on Heroic.
Changed files in this update