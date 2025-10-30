Hey gamers! The new version of Gaming Copilot is here again!

No fancy fluff this time—just the practical features you’ve been asking for.

Let’s go through them one by one!

Multi-Image Uploads! Easier Continuous Talking

Before, you had to switch screens to send each image—super inconvenient. Now, with the upgraded multi-image feature, just press a shortcut to capture your game screen into the chat. You can send up to 3 images per chat and continue the discussion based on them.

For example, when playing a puzzle game, take screenshots of suspicious clues and send them to Gaming Copilot. It’ll analyze all three and give you hints or walkthroughs—you can even keep asking follow-ups!

Embedded Translation Customization! No More Stuck in Foreign Games

Tired of switching between translation apps while playing? Now translations can be embedded directly into your chosen area!

Select a region on the screen, press the translation shortcut, and the translated text will appear right inside it—with adjustable font size.

For example, you can overlay translations right on top of in-game dialogue for perfect readability and full immersion.

Controller Shortcuts! Couch Gamers Rejoice

Previously, you could only use the keyboard to control the app. Now controller shortcuts are supported!

In Settings → Shortcuts, you can assign buttons to specific actions (two-button combos required).

For example, in a Souls-like game, press LB + X to ask about a boss’s weakness—no need to drop the controller.

Custom Model API! More Flexible with OpenAI Compatibility

Now you can use models not on the default list!

Under Custom Dialogue/Translation Model, choose “Others”, then fill in your own URL, model name, and API key.

The model must support OpenAI Completion API and visual understanding.

If you have a favorite model—go ahead and plug it in!

Bug Fixes + Guide Updates! Smoother Experience

We fixed all your reported bugs: pinned windows disappearing in some games, flickering screens, inconsistent icons, transparency issues in custom areas, and more.

We’ve also added new content to the offline guide library.

ːsteamhappyː

This update truly focuses on solving your real gaming annoyances.

I’ve fixed as much as I could based on your feedback.

Try the new version, and if you like it—don’t forget to leave us a positive review on Steam!

We will keep listening to your suggestions to make Gaming Copilot even better. Let’s make gaming smoother together!