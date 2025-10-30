 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20600340 Edited 30 October 2025 – 04:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve added two new dubbing languages — German 🇩🇪 and Brazilian Portuguese 🇧🇷!
We’ve also fixed an issue where the game could become too dark during the Takgu ending.

Thank you for playing and sharing your feedback.
SKONEC

Changed files in this update

Depot 3690011
