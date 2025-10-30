 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20600143 Edited 30 October 2025 – 04:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

G'day Rat Racers,

This patch resolves a regression introduced by the improved latency compensation where Coconuts dropped from Trees in Beach would explode instantly on spawn in all modes. (Oops)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3689711
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3689712
  • Loading history…
