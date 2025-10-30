HDR Skybox System

- HDR Textures Integration : Implemented high dynamic range (HDR) skybox system for enhanced visual realism

- VR HDR Support : Full HDR skybox support in VR mode with proper positioning and scaling

- Dynamic Sky Rendering : Improved sky color transitions and atmospheric effects



VR Menu System

- 3D VR Menu : Complete redesign of VR menu interface with immersive 3D elements

- VR Menu Preferences : Added persistent menu preferences system for VR mode

- Enhanced VR Navigation : Improved controller-based menu navigation with better button detection

- VR Ship Preview : Real-time 3D ship preview in VR menu with proper lighting and rotation

- Language Cycling in VR : Seamless language switching directly from VR menu

- Audio Toggle in VR : Integrated audio control buttons in VR menu interface



Enhanced Aircraft Fleet

Starting with Airbus Family (2 new aircraft):

- A318, A319 (regional jets with optimized performance)



Control Improvements



Mouse Camera Controls

- Fixed Keyboard Input : Resolved keyboard control conflicts after mouse camera interaction

- Mouse Camera Auto-Return : Smooth camera return to default position with configurable timing



Xbox Controller Support

- R3 Camera Control : Activated right stick (R3) for free look camera control

- Gamepad Menu Navigation : Enhanced navigation through pause menus and VR interfaces