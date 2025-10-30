HDR Skybox System
- HDR Textures Integration : Implemented high dynamic range (HDR) skybox system for enhanced visual realism
- VR HDR Support : Full HDR skybox support in VR mode with proper positioning and scaling
- Dynamic Sky Rendering : Improved sky color transitions and atmospheric effects
VR Menu System
- 3D VR Menu : Complete redesign of VR menu interface with immersive 3D elements
- VR Menu Preferences : Added persistent menu preferences system for VR mode
- Enhanced VR Navigation : Improved controller-based menu navigation with better button detection
- VR Ship Preview : Real-time 3D ship preview in VR menu with proper lighting and rotation
- Language Cycling in VR : Seamless language switching directly from VR menu
- Audio Toggle in VR : Integrated audio control buttons in VR menu interface
Enhanced Aircraft Fleet
Starting with Airbus Family (2 new aircraft):
- A318, A319 (regional jets with optimized performance)
Control Improvements
Mouse Camera Controls
- Fixed Keyboard Input : Resolved keyboard control conflicts after mouse camera interaction
- Mouse Camera Auto-Return : Smooth camera return to default position with configurable timing
Xbox Controller Support
- R3 Camera Control : Activated right stick (R3) for free look camera control
- Gamepad Menu Navigation : Enhanced navigation through pause menus and VR interfaces
Third Post release Update
Update notes via Steam Community
