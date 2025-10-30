Here are the patch notes for the latest update:

Balancing:

The "Resurrection" event now fully heals revived creatures, bringing it more in line with other events.

Retreating the last card in your deck is no longer allowed (this change aims to prevent exploits such as an infinite loop with "Sneaky" + "Ambusher" or cycling with "Nap").

The "Timid" curse should now appear less frequently.