Hello Tamers!
Here are the patch notes for the latest update:
Balancing:
The "Resurrection" event now fully heals revived creatures, bringing it more in line with other events.
Retreating the last card in your deck is no longer allowed (this change aims to prevent exploits such as an infinite loop with "Sneaky" + "Ambusher" or cycling with "Nap").
The "Timid" curse should now appear less frequently.
Increased the number of Undos in Normal Difficulty from 2 to 4. This should make Normal slightly more accessible. More adjustments to difficulty are planned!
Bug Fixes:
Fixed the "Deathless Dive" achievement, which was incorrectly considering released creatures to be dead.
Fixed the "Duelist" and "Harmony" talents not interacting correctly with speed mutations.
Fixed a bug where giving mutated food to a boss caused it to gain a mutation.
Fixed the "Perfect Specimen" achievement, which was mistakenly counting individual stat mutations as contributions to the achievement, making it easier to obtain than intended.
Fixed the "Egg" item giving creatures it shouldn't have been able to (e.g., Silver Beetle).
Miscellaneous:
Moved the credits to the end of the game. They used to play after beating the first boss, which could be jarring. They will now play after beating the final boss.
As always, thank you for your support! There is more to come.
