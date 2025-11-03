 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20599970 Edited 3 November 2025 – 19:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Finally, our love letter to management sim games is here 💚

Tavern Keeper 🍻 is now available on Steam Early Access!


We’re offering a 20% launch discount for everyone jumping in to help shape the game. There’s also a complete-the-set bundle with Game Dev Tycoon, making it extra worthwhile for our long-time fans!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/60019/Greenheart_Games/

Now that Tavern Keeper has entered Early Access, if you want a refresher of our planned roadmap (and you are in the mood for some reading!), you can find it in this article.

Now go ahead, you have a tavern to run!


Patty, 

Social and Community Manager @ Greenheart Games 💚


Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link