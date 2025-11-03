Finally, our love letter to management sim games is here 💚
Tavern Keeper 🍻 is now available on Steam Early Access!
We’re offering a 20% launch discount for everyone jumping in to help shape the game. There’s also a complete-the-set bundle with Game Dev Tycoon, making it extra worthwhile for our long-time fans!
Now that Tavern Keeper has entered Early Access, if you want a refresher of our planned roadmap (and you are in the mood for some reading!), you can find it in this article.
Now go ahead, you have a tavern to run!
Patty,
Social and Community Manager @ Greenheart Games 💚