Well, this re-launch is going to be a big one, so let’s get started with Infinite Voyager’s newest feature: Ship Customization

Ship Customization

Ship customization comes in the form of Upgrades that can come with a captured starship or be purchased at planetside Shipyards.

These Upgrades provide all new advantages for your starship both in and out of combat, including:

Drone Hangar Allows your starship to carry an additional 2 drones that can be used for scouting or combat.

Primary Ammo Increases your primary weapon ammunition by 50%.

Secondary Ammo Increases the numbers of missiles you can fire (secondary weapon ammunition) by 50%.

Tertiary Ammo Increases your countermeasures and point-defense weapons (tertiary weapon ammunition) by 50%.

Shield Charger Increases the rate at which your shield recharges itself by 50%.

Shield Booster Increases your starship's maximum shield by an additional 50%.

Hull Plates Your starship can take an additional 50% damage before it is destroyed.

Repair Module Your starship will automatically repair itself, so long as it does not take damage for an extended period of time.



Game Optimization

The next thing I’m happy to announce is that travel across the galaxy should be a lot more optimized now.

I won’t bore you with the details (most of it is under the hood stuff), but the main thing was limiting the total number of instances so it doesn’t run as slowly. That isn’t to say your hardware won’t affect performance, but it should run a lot faster in general.

Trailers

Finally, we have a new trailer out to celebrate this (re-)launch in Early Access.

Figured it was only right to have a new trailer with a new coat of paint.

Conclusion

Anyways, that should do it with the re-launch, and I’m really happy with how this turned out. I’ll be fixing any bugs or glitches I come across, but I hope you have as much fun playing Infinite Voyager as I did making it.

Chris Providence

cGh ONE’s ship-upgrader and sole employee

