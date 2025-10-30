Hello everyone!

We've noticed a streamer IceyGuy was streaming our game today and encountered a weird bug, not only did he beat the game on hard mode, he did it first try! However, he was not granted the achievements meant to be given to players for completing these tasks. We've since went in and fixed those issues, as well as improving some final line of sight issues for Farmer Fowl. There were also a few LODs that changed noticeably within player's view, we have fixed those as well! Here is a list of what has been fixed.



Achievements Not Being Granted

Fixed an issue causing the Flawless Shift, Employee of The Month, and Your Final Shift achievement to be only achievable when gaining them all together.

Line Of Sight Issues

Fixed Farmer Fowl noticing players through walls and grabbing players through the wall (scary)



Visible LOD Changes

Fixed a few LOD meshes changing within players view, the most noticeable one being the light in the basement.

Flashlight Changes

Added Shadows to the Flashlight. Now the flashlight can show shadows when turning it on!



Thank you all so much for your feedback and support! We think these are just about mostly all the fixes needed to the game, a HUGE shoutout to IceyGuy over on Twitch and YouTube for beating hard mode on stream and finding the achievement issue! If you find any more issues with the game, please feel free to let us know!

Until next time everyone! Keep the chatter going!