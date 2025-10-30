Core Gameplay:

1. Drag the balloon's string to tie it to the small toy. Enough balloons will make the toy ascend！

2. When the toy floats high enough, a progress bar will start to fill. Once the bar is full, right-click on the toy to reveal the "Bloom" button.

3. Long-press the "Bloom" button until the toy and balloons transform into a fireworks show！！！ This is also the primary way to earn coins~！！

Frequently Asked Questions: