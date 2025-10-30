Core Gameplay:
1. Drag the balloon's string to tie it to the small toy. Enough balloons will make the toy ascend！
2. When the toy floats high enough, a progress bar will start to fill. Once the bar is full, right-click on the toy to reveal the "Bloom" button.
3. Long-press the "Bloom" button until the toy and balloons transform into a fireworks show！！！ This is also the primary way to earn coins~！！
Frequently Asked Questions:
Easily pop your beloved balloons by accident!? ― Press ESC to bring up the menu, enter the blue "Settings" interface, and enable the "Double-Click to Pop" function. This way, balloons will only pop when double-clicked.
Issues like items disappearing or getting stuck ― Press ESC to bring up the menu, enter the blue "Settings" interface, and click the "Reset Scene" button.
Black screen after launching the game ― Close and restart the game! Just avoid moving the mouse or pressing keys during startup！
Changed files in this update