■ If it still prompts that RTP is missing, download this:

https://www.rpgmakerweb.com/run-time-package

If you still crash and crash frequently, or if it freezes severely, affecting the game experience, please apply for a refund within 2 hours to minimize the loss, sorry

■Script additions and deletions: Optimization script from 【Nanaya】

■Special Handling: If you encounter font and crash issues, go to the root of the game and look for the txt text file called "Font Correction", which has some possible solutions If there is a font error that causes the crash, try deleting the Mtool tool and then opening the game If the movement is not controlled, please try to uninstall the Sunflower Quick remote control software, if it still doesn't work, Baidu Baidu "RM game has been moving automatically"

⭕BUG Fixes:

- noting

⭕ Optimization and balance adjustments:

- Disabled the default function of the 【F12】 key for quickly returning to the title screen, to prevent new players from losing a lot of progress when trying to take screenshots without a nearby save. At the same time, provided a similar convenient function for the 【F9】 key.