Greetings, Rune Hunters.We would like to inform you about the events that will take place after Oct. 30 (Thu) (UTC+9)Please see below for more details.[b][List of Upcoming Events][/b]1. UNDECEMBER Halloween Drop Event2. Total Playtime Event3. Season Abyss Gate Hot Time Event Notice (Part 2)※ The Hot Time event will only be available in Season Mode.4. Season Abyss Gate Update Celebration Login EventWe kindly ask for your enthusiastic participation in the Abyss Gate season event.Thank you.