 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20599602 Edited 30 October 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Greetings, Rune Hunters.

We would like to inform you about the events that will take place after Oct. 30 (Thu) (UTC+9)
Please see below for more details.

[b][List of Upcoming Events][/b]1. UNDECEMBER Halloween Drop Event
2. Total Playtime Event
3. Season Abyss Gate Hot Time Event Notice (Part 2)
※ The Hot Time event will only be available in Season Mode.
4. Season Abyss Gate Update Celebration Login Event

[Go to Notice]


We kindly ask for your enthusiastic participation in the Abyss Gate season event.
Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1549251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link