30 October 2025 Build 20599457 Edited 30 October 2025 – 03:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1.2 introduces a series of subtle yet meaningful improvements aimed at enhancing the storytelling rhythm and clarity throughout Luce Spenta.

📝 Highlights:

  • Minor spelling and localization adjustments across all languages.

  • Refined pacing for the stories of Silent Child and Amira — a few short scenes and lines have been trimmed to strengthen narrative flow and maintain emotional engagement.

  • These changes slightly reduce total playtime while preserving every key decision and emotional impact.

The goal of this update isn’t to remove content, but to make the overall experience more focused, immersive, and enjoyable — while keeping the essence of each story intact.

Thank you for the continued support and feedback, every detail and review helps make Luce Spenta a stronger experience for everyone. 🖤

Changed files in this update

