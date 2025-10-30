Update Highlights

Limited-time Free DLC "Archenemy Returns": After optimization, upgrades, and partial redesigns, the bosses from the original Neon Abyss are back in the abyss!

Halloween Gift: Log in between October 30 (after the update) and November 14 to claim the exclusive cosmetic [Midnight Whisp] .

Supporter Pack Update: Additional holiday-exclusive cosmetic added. From now on, you'll receive them for every festival~

New Weapons: 14 new weapons added, including 4 classic weapons from the original game.

New Combat Artifacts: 14 new artifacts that automatically assist you in battle. Their power scales with the amount of a specific resource you possess.

Weapon & Item Optimizations: Numerous weapons and items have been redesigned and optimized for smoother controls and clearer effects.

Limited-time Free DLC – Archenemy Returns

To thank our early supporters, all players who purchased the base game during Neon Abyss 2's Early Access (EA) period can claim this DLC for free. Even after EA ends, you will retain permanent access to this content.

All 34 bosses from the original Neon Abyss will gradually return to the abyss! With skill optimizations, visual upgrades, and complete redesigns for Managers, they’ve evolved into deadlier foes. Are you ready to face their wrath?

Note: Some Managers in this DLC are still undergoing optimization. We will complete them during EA and add an entirely new Manager.

Progress: Managers (3/11), Regular Bosses (24/24)

Happy Halloween! Claim Your Exclusive Cosmetic!

Dear Blackdog Agents, we’ve captured a wandering ghostly pumpkin in the abyss—and it’s willing to become your new cosmetic!

From October 30 (post-update) to November 14, log in to claim the limited-time cosmetic [Midnight Emissary].

New Supporter Pack Gift!

To thank all Agents who purchased the Supporter Pack, we’ve prepared a new gift! (Claim it in the Bar.)

Agents with the Supporter Pack will receive additional variants for all past and future holiday cosmetics! No more worries about missing out on seasonal gifts!

Thank you again for your support—more gifts are coming in the future. Stay tuned!

New Weapons

14 new weapons added, including 4 classics from the original game:

Jimmy: Fires fishbones that split into bone spikes.

Famine: Fires homing piercing bullets.

Sentry: Sacrifices some performance but gains a homing module.

Noise: Fires slow-moving orbs that split into homing bullets upon vanishing.

Origami: Rapidly fires scattered flying paper sheets.

Salute: Fires both spark bullets and magic bullets—the latter release fireworks upon vanishing.

Fissure: Fires energy rocks that create shockwaves upon vanishing.

Thunderclap: Every few attacks, fires enhanced lightning arrows.

Spine: Rapidly fires consecutive spikes.

Spray: Fires paintballs that deal area damage on hit.

Merryghost: Fires bouncing magic bullets.

Suppress: Fires shotgun pellets—every fourth shot is enhanced.

Duel: Fires shotgun pellets, dealing massive damage at close range.

Deterrence: Fires multiple random lightning bolts at enemies.

New Combat Artifacts

12 new artifacts that automatically assist you in battle, scaling with a specific resource:

Storm Drum: Periodically summons lightning bolts during combat.

Butterfly Fan: Periodically summons spirit butterflies that track enemies.

Skybamboo: Periodically summons thunder swords to attack enemies.

Snowfox Brush: Periodically fires talismans that trigger frost bursts on hit.

Classified Files: Periodically generates crystal spikes to attack enemies.

Night Vision Goggles: Fires targeting beams that mark enemies, triggering explosions after a delay.

Volcanic Coral: Periodically generates bubbles that explode on contact.

Twin Jade: Periodically fires Yin-Yang swords.

Scepter of Isis: Periodically summons runic eyes to attack enemies.

Titan’s Belt: Periodically throws a frost axe.

Divine Needle: Periodically releases a needle that tracks and pierces enemies.

Legendary Jersey (Revised): Summons a basketball from above to aid in battle.

Weapon Optimizations

SEASPELL: Redesigned—removed charge mechanic, now automatically releases bubbles that can be blown away by attacks.

PAYLIGHT: Redesigned—removed reloading, now fires continuous lasers.

STEEL TEETH: Redesigned—removed charge mechanic.

COGDRIVE: Optimized—simplified to two-stage charging.

PRISM: Redesigned—now auto-recharges.

TAOMU: Redesigned—removed charge mechanic, now fires talismans with every attack.

GLOOMLING: Redesigned—removed charge mechanic, now auto-recharges.

CACKLE: Redesigned—removed charge mechanic, now auto-recharges.

PURGE: Redesigned—removed charge mechanic, now auto-recharges.

MORPHO: Redesigned—removed charge mechanic, now auto-recharges.

CHAMPION: Redesigned—removed Frenzy level mechanic.

ASCEND: Increased the number of summoned swords per activation.

SUNBLOOM: Increased range.

Item Optimizations

[New Curio] Drift Bottle: Consumes Crystals to store unopened Chests (max 5). Reuse to release all stored Chests.

Plumber Cap: Squishing enemies drops Coins or cotton clouds.

Unlimited Blindfold: Taking damage increases weapon range until combat ends.

Dangerous Mine: Periodically drops mines while flying.

Ocean’s Heart: Triggers item effects when collecting Moldy Hearts.

Kaiyuan Tongbao: Spending any amount of Coins spawns a purple Wisp.

Target Shield: Blocking damage also creates a Temporary Barrier.

Pale Bell: Increased trigger chance.

Borderland Poker: All Wisp Shades gain a barrier at the start of combat.

Gaze of Lord: Reveals Hidden Rooms and opens their passages on the map.

Neural Link: If Coins < 100, using a Key grants 10 Coins. If Coins ≥ 100, spending a Key consumes 20 Coins instead.

Grim Smile: Killing enemies grants damage stacks.

Blank Shell: All explosions you trigger gain a 5s cooldown (max 10 per battle).

Aged Acorn: The 10 nearest Eggs gain barriers at the start of combat.

Brozen Dice: Replaces all unopened Chests in the room with random drops.

Purple-Gold Gourd: Spawns 5 Wisps, including one Blue Wisp.

Hair Dryer: Effects stack and last the entire battle.

Game Cartridge: Room-based buffs can stack infinitely.

Samurai Soul: Killing enemies guarantees a Dimension Slash.

Blank Sample: Melee attacks always erase enemy bullets (5s cooldown).

Dance King: Consumes Crystals to boost weapon damage until combat ends. Also spawns a dance device—interact to dance.

Bouncy Mine: Improved deployment logic—manual trigger required while flying.

Bug Fixes

Due to the extensive list of fixes, we won’t detail them here. Agents can check the in-game daily patch notes for specifics.

