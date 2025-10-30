Interface
- [Splash] Autosave folder icon will be highlighted when open the software after hard crash.
- [Preference] Add option to hide online account.
- [Graph Panel] Remove badge animation as graph view is now cached.
- Autosave now always contain .pxc extension.
Bugs
- Fix adding node does not register undo action.
- [Menu Panel] Fix large profile icon in vertical mode.
- [Graph Panel] Fix group's right click menu shows "Group" instead of "Ungroup".
- [Graph, Preview Panel] Fix right click on some toolbar button does nothing.
- [Path] Fix error when previewing path value inside a group.
- [Add Node] Fix most node not showing up on "All" page.
- [Zoom Blur] Fix error when toggling strength map.
- [pSystem] Fix node not auto updating.
- [pSystem] Fix error when changing spawn source type.
Changed files in this update