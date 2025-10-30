 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20599342 Edited 30 October 2025 – 02:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Interface

  • [Splash] Autosave folder icon will be highlighted when open the software after hard crash.
  • [Preference] Add option to hide online account.
  • [Graph Panel] Remove badge animation as graph view is now cached.
  • Autosave now always contain .pxc extension.


Bugs

  • Fix adding node does not register undo action.
  • [Menu Panel] Fix large profile icon in vertical mode.
  • [Graph Panel] Fix group's right click menu shows "Group" instead of "Ungroup".
  • [Graph, Preview Panel] Fix right click on some toolbar button does nothing.
  • [Path] Fix error when previewing path value inside a group.
  • [Add Node] Fix most node not showing up on "All" page.
  • [Zoom Blur] Fix error when toggling strength map.
  • [pSystem] Fix node not auto updating.
  • [pSystem] Fix error when changing spawn source type.

Changed files in this update

