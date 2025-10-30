Update 1.8.1 will take place at 4:00 AM UTC on Thursday, October 30, and the server will then undergo approximately 2 hours of maintenance. The following are the contents of Update 1.8.1:

New Additions

New Unit Variant [Assault Raiden]: Increases Raiden's HP by 200% and movement speed by 3, but decreases range by 50

New Unit Variant [Strike Hound]: Increases Hound's ATK 270%, but increases ATK interval by 2.6s

Balance Adjustments

Unit Variants

[Subsidized Steel Ball] Card Level 2 → Level 3

Vulcan

Projectile (Flame) Movement Speed: 250/s → 450/s

ATK: 88 → 84 (-5%)

Developer's Note: Thanks to Mathismight for bringing this to our attention in a Reddit post. We have inspected the projectile movement speed of all units in the game. After extensive testing, we found that the movement speed of the flames emitted by Vulcan significantly affects its effectiveness against light units. Tests have shown that the adjusted Vulcan has improved efficiency against various types of units. Therefore, we have slightly decreased Vulcan's ATK to balance it. In our tests, the new Vulcan with reduced ATK is still stronger than before in most cases.

Tarantula

Projectile (Bullets) Movement Speed: 300/s → 420/s

Developer's Note: The Tarantula with [Mechanical Rage] will no longer waste bullets due to the slow bullet travel speed.

Fire Badger

Projectile (Flame) Movement Speed: 200/s → 400/s (Special effects optimized)

Range: 70 → 75

ATK: 28 → 26 (-7%)

[Counter-Fire] Adjustment: HP increased by 30%. Taking damage increases its Range by 60 for 20s.

Developer's Note: In the previous patch, Fire Badger had relatively conservative stats. After this adjustment, Fire Badger should see a higher usage rate.

Hound

[Incendiary Bomb] Cost 250 → 200

Developer's Note: After the ground fire nerf, the cost-effectiveness of the Hound's incendiary bomb became too low, so we decided to reduce its price slightly.

Marksman

[Aerial Specialization] Anti-Air Damage Modifier +75% → +90%

Wraith

ATK: 392 → 381 (-3%)

HP: 14,551 → 14,115 (-3%)

Developer's Note: Wraith was too strong in the high MMR range, so we decided to slightly nerf it.

Raiden

ATK: 5,570 → 5,291 (-5%)

HP: 17432 → 16735（-4%）

Turning Speed: 20 degrees per second → 60 degrees per second

[Fork] Cost 200 → 250

[Chain] Cost 250 → 200

Developer's Note: Raiden has been a bit too strong in MMR matches, so we've decided to slightly nerf it. Meanwhile, we want to take this opportunity to slightly improve its turning speed, which is the slowest in the entire game.

Void Eye

[Suppressing Fire] Self range modifier +15 → +10

Sandworm

[Mechanical Division] Cost 100 → 150

Buildings

Rapid-Fire Cannon: Range: 125 → 115, HP: 3146 → 3650 (+16%)

Anti-Armor Cannon: Range: 135 → 125, HP: 4334 → 5028 (+16%)

Developer's Note: These adjustments will reduce the area covered by a single Cannon while making them more durable, which will make the three-lane (the left, middle, and right) structure of the map clearer.

Added 2 new layouts.

Adjusted the positions of turrets and walls in multiple layouts, and now the turrets and walls located in the center are less likely to attract enemy fire.

In 2v2 mode, if a player's units are all eliminated, their remaining buildings will also be destroyed.

Starter Packs

[Arclight ＆ Sabertooth Pack] Player’s Initial HP -100 → -300

[Arclight ＆ Sledgehammer Pack] Player’s Initial HP 0 → -200

Combat Power

Combat Power can now be earned from the following sources:

Custom lobby matches

Practice against AI

Community Challenges

Survival Mode

Successfully predicting match outcomes

Losing a match

Quality of Life improvement

Added a function to view the damage statistics of Rapid-Fire Cannons and Anti-Armor Cannons.

Added a button to immediately retry the last round after the battle ends

Added a button to refresh the replay list.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where Fire Badger's Scorching Charge sometimes charges into energy shields.

Fixed the issue where the visual effect of Fire Badger's Scorching Charge was not displayed correctly.

Fixed the issue where the attack visual effect of Void Eye was not displayed correctly.

Fixed the issue where War Factory sometimes got stuck on Defensive Walls.

Fixed the issue where some avatar frames were not displayed correctly.

Fixed the issue where battle records of 2v2 Tournament matches were not displayed correctly.

Fixed the issue where Tournament replays could not be deleted.

Fixed the issue where the language on the Tournament UI was displayed incorrectly.

Fixed the issue where the ground flame visual effect was displayed incorrectly.

Fixed the issue where the building color in 2v2 was displayed incorrectly.

Fixed the issue where tech loadouts created in the Unit Modification could disappear under certain conditions.

Additional changes to buildings

We are currently testing new building types and new building layouts internally. In the coming months, we will continue to analyze and learn from your feedback and make gradual adjustments to improve buildings and building layouts.

We welcome you to provide feedback and report bugs

This is all the content for this update. For feedback, suggestions, and bug reports regarding the current public test patch, please submit them through the following channels:

Mechabellum Discord: https://discord.gg/mechabellum

Mechabellum Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Mechabellum/

Mechabellum Steam Discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/669330/discussions/