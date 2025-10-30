Hey everyone! As an indie developer running a one-person studio, I can’t express how excited I am to finally finish and release this game.

It’s been a long journey — coding, modeling, designing, testing — all done by myself, and seeing it come to life feels amazing.

Players have already started downloading and trying out the game, which honestly makes me super happy.

If you have any feedback or suggestions, please feel free to reach out — I’d really love to hear from you!

From writing the first line of code to building every 3D model, I’ve been taking one step at a time. Looking back now, the game has come such a long way since the very first prototype.

By the way — every level in the game is inspired by real-life truck driving experiences. The first few stages are actually based on the exact routes from my driver training course, and the later ones feature ultra-long, oversized cargo that’s tough to maneuver.

Oh, and yes — I really do have a commercial truck driver’s license!



I still remember struggling to park during training, shouting in my head, “How on earth am I supposed to fit this thing in here?!” So I decided to turn that frustration into fun — by making it part of the game.

Thank you all so much for giving this little indie trucking simulator a try. I hope it brings you the same joy and challenge I felt driving through real cities with a massive trailer behind me.