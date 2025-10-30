 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20599286 Edited 30 October 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have updated the build to fix an issue where the game would not progress when certain events were triggered.We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

