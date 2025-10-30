We have updated the build to fix an issue where the game would not progress when certain events were triggered.We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.
0.6.0.251030 Hot Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2552311
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2552312
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update