During a pause, enter a secret command to activate a cheat that grants you the strongest equipment in the game—just once!
If you don't know the command, ask your dad or mom!
Wuewue... Shitasita...
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
During a pause, enter a secret command to activate a cheat that grants you the strongest equipment in the game—just once!
If you don't know the command, ask your dad or mom!
Wuewue... Shitasita...
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update