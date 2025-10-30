 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20599253 Edited 30 October 2025 – 03:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

During a pause, enter a secret command to activate a cheat that grants you the strongest equipment in the game—just once!

If you don't know the command, ask your dad or mom!

Wuewue... Shitasita...

Changed files in this update

Depot 3853071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link