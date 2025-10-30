Operation Athena – Major Update #12

We’re excited to announce Operation Athena 0.6.0, a massive update that refines core systems, adds groundbreaking features, and continues to optimize maps, AI, and weapon systems. This update brings the most immersive and dynamic Homebase, combat, and customization experience yet.

This update represents a huge leap forward from version 0.5.5 to 0.6.0, with numerous performance gains, optimizations, and refinements across every aspect of the game, making combat smoother, maps faster to load, and visuals sharper than ever before.

Gun Customization System V1 (New System)

A completely new, fully dynamic weapon customization system built from the ground up, that is working towards giving players unprecedented control over their arsenal, starting with Optics.

Locker Integration: Approach a weapon locker at Homebase to access a tile-based weapon selection interface. Select your primary or secondary weapon from visually intuitive tiles.





Real-Time Customization: Once equipped, enter live customization mode during Homebase downtime or active missions. The Player can now modify optics in real time using our New Snap Point Rail System.





Dynamic Snap Point Rail Placement: Scopes and optics can now be manually placed anywhere along the rail system , giving you precise alignment and full visual control.





Persistent Loadouts: Every weapon modification is dynamically saved, ensuring consistency across sessions and missions.





Attachment Logic & Sights: Prioritization for fixed and flippable sights ensures smooth cycling, while dual optics are fully supported.





UI & Audio Feedback: Hover/click sounds and tooltips create an immersive tactical interface.





Optimized for Performance: Efficient Code design and real-time updates ensure smooth operation during play.





This system is a game-changing addition to Operation Athena, giving players more control over their weapons and allowing for tactical creativity like never before.

NEW LEVEL – Sandridge Isle (Woodlands)

Sandridge Isle (Woodlands) is now live — the first large outdoor map introduced to Operation Athena.

Set in Northern Africa, Sandridge Isle serves as a training and operations base for the Ophid faction, featuring a fortified training compound, encampments, a helipad, and two bridge crossings connecting the compound's key locations.

This new map delivers blending open sightlines with close-quarters encounters across the compound's rugged terrain.

Key Features:

Tactical Outdoor Combat: Designed for coordinated movement, flanking, and overwatch positioning.





Multiple Combat Zones: From forested areas to fortified compounds, each area offers unique tactical opportunities.





Unique Military Setting: Engage within a grounded environment built around the Ophid faction’s fortified training compound — a hostile military island used by the enemy faction to prepare and stage operations.





Sandridge Isle (Woodlands) expands Operation Athena’s tactical sandbox with its most varied and immersive mission space yet — a new proving ground for players and squads alike.

New Weapons Added

This update introduces two new firearms, expanding tactical options for players:

M9 Pistol – A reliable sidearm, perfect for close-quarters encounters and stealth engagements.





SR25 Marksman Rifle – A precision rifle designed for mid-to-long-range combat, ideal for players who favor controlled, accurate fire.





Core Gameplay & Weapon Updates

Gun Reload Fixes: Fixed unreliable reload animations for the new animation system.





Projectile Safety: Player-fired projectiles should now fully ignore friendly players in the Homebase.





Weapon Spawn & Loading: Solid logic flow ensures weapons spawn correctly on character load and fade in smoothly.





Input & Keybind Updates: Cycle Sights and Gun Customization inputs added to the keybinding menu.





Weapon Animations: Mock, M9, M4 CQB, MP5, SARL animations fully updated with shooting, reload, and idle animations.





FSR 4 Support & Performance Gains

Operation Athena now fully supports AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4), delivering significant performance improvements and visual fidelity across all maps and settings.

Highlights:

Sharper Upscaling: Maintain high-quality visuals at lower render resolutions without sacrificing clarity.





Improved Frame Rates: Players will notice smoother gameplay, especially on mid-range and lower-end hardware.





Optimized for All Levels: FSR 4 works seamlessly with all existing maps, including the new Sandridge Isle (Woodlands) .





Customizable Settings: Adjust FSR 4 modes to balance performance and image quality according to your preference.

New Gameplay Features

Return to Homebase Button: Added to the in-game options menu.



Only appears when not currently at Homebase or in the main menu .



Provides a quick and intuitive way to return to Homebase between missions or tests.





Spectator Camera Overhaul:



Fixed one-click switching to spectate the next player after death.



Distance relevancy issue resolved by enabling Always Relevant on each Player's Character. Unreal Engine 5.6 introduced more aggressive relevancy culling. The camera now properly maintains replication and stays attached even across large distances or large world partitions.







Tactical AI & Enemy Systems

Improved on the Tactical AI Coordinator System: All enemy NPCs now integrate into a cohesive squad unit .



Enemies use cover effectively, maintain spacing, and fall back under heavy fire.



Coordinated squad tactics create more realistic and challenging firefights.





AI Fire & Targeting: Fixed an issue with AI Accuracy with the move to 5.6

Fire & Damage System: AI weapon projectile spread and damage falloff fully reworked; limb-based damage now implemented for all enemy targets.

Map & Environment Updates

Federal Building:



Further optimized windows, and optimized lighting.





Homebase:



Halloween pumpkin update and cosmetic adjustments for seasonal flair.



Full integration of weapon customization and locker interface.





General Map Adjustments and optimizations.

Performance & Systems Optimizations

This 0.6.0 update is one of the biggest performance leaps in Operation Athena history, with FPS gains, LOD improvements, render optimizations, and engine tweaks.

Engine & Network:



Now running on Unreal Engine 5.6 , bringing improved stability, lighting, and overall engine performance.



Tick rate reduced from 60 Hz to 30 Hz for peer-to-peer co-op sessions.



Saves ~40–50% network bandwidth .



Reduces CPU load on the listen host.



Makes session performance smoother and more stable for average home internet setups.





Graphics & Rendering:



DefaultEngine.ini heavy optimization potentially yields ~ 20 FPS gains on key maps for most lower end hardware.



Lumen, Nanite, and render target scopes optimized.





Weapons & HUD:



Gun icons, tooltips, and category updates added.



Miscellaneous Updates & Fixes

Fixed some issues with menu access priority and death logic.





Fixed ragdoll desync and death replication across clients.





Work on Sound effects, Recoil, and Gun VFX are further refined for Realism.





Fixed multiple bugs affecting reflex sights, weapon collisions, and shooting animations.





Impact of Update 0.6.0

This is one of the largest updates in Operation Athena’s history:

Gun Customization System: A full player-driven weapon customization system adds more strategic options.





Tactical AI Coordinator: Enemy squads act more like trained teams, raising tactical challenge and immersion.





Map & Performance Enhancements: Optimized foliage, LOD, lighting, and assets improve FPS and visual fidelity.





Weapon & Combat Updates: Improved animations, aiming, limb-based damage, and fire logic make combat feel sharper and more satisfying.





Homebase & Locker Systems: Fully interactive real time integration lets players engage with weapons and gear more intuitively.





Spectator & Network Optimizations: Camera and tick rate improvements make both solo and co-op experiences smoother and more reliable.





Massive Performance Gains: From 0.5.5 → 0.6.0, multiple maps and systems refined to deliver smoother gameplay and higher frame rates across the board.





Operation Athena continues to evolve into a truly tactical, player-focused shooter, with each update delivering more depth, immersion, and replayability.

🔥⚔️🎮 Thank you to our community for all feedback and testing—every fix, tweak, and new system comes directly from your playthroughs and suggestions!



