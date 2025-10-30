Hey there, thanks for tuning in!

There were a bunch of challenges this month which is why the update is a bit smaller, I'll do my best to have a meatier one for November.

What's in the update this time:

169 images and 7 animations

9 new music and sound effects

1 new scene in the replay gallery (it's an animated kissing scene...there will be more in the November update).

Three thousand plus words of story

One new lore entry

As usual, reviews are encouraged & greatly appreciated, since that'll generate more interest in the game as I continue the story.

Cheers,

Brosef