 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20599165 Edited 30 October 2025 – 04:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey there, thanks for tuning in!

There were a bunch of challenges this month which is why the update is a bit smaller, I'll do my best to have a meatier one for November.

What's in the update this time:

  • 169 images and 7 animations

  • 9 new music and sound effects

  • 1 new scene in the replay gallery (it's an animated kissing scene...there will be more in the November update).

  • Three thousand plus words of story

  • One new lore entry

As usual, reviews are encouraged & greatly appreciated, since that'll generate more interest in the game as I continue the story.

Cheers,

Brosef

Changed files in this update

Depot 2296591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link