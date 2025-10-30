Operations Events

Weekly Events

Dear Operators,We're planning an update on October 30. There will be no downtime, and gameplay and matchmaking will not be affected during the update. If you encounter any issues after the update, try restarting the game to complete the update. If your game client is out of date, you'll need to update to the latest version to log in.The main highlights of this update include:● Lone WolfEvent Time: 10/31 - 11/2Event Rules: Solo queue mode opens on weekends for Zero Dam Normal Operations.Rewards: Complete matches to claim massive amounts of Candy Tokens.● Luck's FavorsDate: 10/31 - 11/6How to claim: Just play Operations matches to get rewarded!Rewards: Random Keycard Copy Pack and Advanced Electronic Product Lucky Pack.● Warfare Weekly SuppliesDate: 10/31 - 11/6Details: Play matches to receive rewards!Rewards: Play matches to earn Premium Weapon EXP Tokens, Intermediate Weapon EXP Tokens, Warfare 2x EXP Cards (1 Match), and Spray Paint - Lost Nox.● Operations Weekly SuppliesDate: 10/31 - 11/6Details: Play matches to receive rewards!Rewards: Play matches to earn Standard Gear Tickets, Elite Gear Tickets, and Spray Paint - Lost Nox.● Expert ChoiceDate: 10/31 - 11/6Details: Just log in to claim your very own QCQ171 Submachine Gun. Then, upgrade and use this specific firearm to complete missions and unlock even more rewards!Rewards: QCQ171 Submachine Gun, Craftwork Lucky Pack, Intermediate Weapon EXP Token, Premium Weapon EXP Token, Armament Voucher.● Tekniq Alloy StoreDate: 10/31 - 11/6Details: Limited-Time Tekniq Alloy Store.Rewards: Quantum Keys, Armament Vouchers, and Advanced Safe Box 7-Day Access Cards now purchasable with Tekniq Alloys.● Final ScoreDate: 10/31 - 11/6Details: Exchange Warfare points for rewards.Rewards: Earn Warfare points to obtain Quantum Keys and Armament Vouchers.That's it for this update. Thank you all for your attention and support. Happy gaming!