30 October 2025 Build 20599111 Edited 30 October 2025 – 14:39:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Operators,

We're planning an update on October 30. There will be no downtime, and gameplay and matchmaking will not be affected during the update. If you encounter any issues after the update, try restarting the game to complete the update. If your game client is out of date, you'll need to update to the latest version to log in.

The main highlights of this update include:

Operations Events

● Lone Wolf

Event Time: 10/31 - 11/2
Event Rules: Solo queue mode opens on weekends for Zero Dam Normal Operations.
Rewards: Complete matches to claim massive amounts of Candy Tokens.

Weekly Events

● Luck's Favors

Date: 10/31 - 11/6
How to claim: Just play Operations matches to get rewarded!
Rewards: Random Keycard Copy Pack and Advanced Electronic Product Lucky Pack.

● Warfare Weekly Supplies

Date: 10/31 - 11/6
Details: Play matches to receive rewards!
Rewards: Play matches to earn Premium Weapon EXP Tokens, Intermediate Weapon EXP Tokens, Warfare 2x EXP Cards (1 Match), and Spray Paint - Lost Nox.

● Operations Weekly Supplies

Date: 10/31 - 11/6
Details: Play matches to receive rewards!
Rewards: Play matches to earn Standard Gear Tickets, Elite Gear Tickets, and Spray Paint - Lost Nox.

● Expert Choice

Date: 10/31 - 11/6
Details: Just log in to claim your very own QCQ171 Submachine Gun. Then, upgrade and use this specific firearm to complete missions and unlock even more rewards!
Rewards: QCQ171 Submachine Gun, Craftwork Lucky Pack, Intermediate Weapon EXP Token, Premium Weapon EXP Token, Armament Voucher.

● Tekniq Alloy Store

Date: 10/31 - 11/6
Details: Limited-Time Tekniq Alloy Store.
Rewards: Quantum Keys, Armament Vouchers, and Advanced Safe Box 7-Day Access Cards now purchasable with Tekniq Alloys.

● Final Score

Date: 10/31 - 11/6
Details: Exchange Warfare points for rewards.
Rewards: Earn Warfare points to obtain Quantum Keys and Armament Vouchers.

That's it for this update. Thank you all for your attention and support. Happy gaming!

Delta Force Team

Open link