SuprConnect YAY

Notifications:

You now will receive notifications to your computer if an artist starts creating! This makes it easy to never miss anything.

Auto-Connect:

Turn on the auto-connect lighting bolt for your favorite artist. Once a notification is sent to your computer that they are live, your computer wallpaper will auto connect to the artist canvas and their brush strokes will immediately paint your wallpaper.



Live Status(Creating):

Live status indicators will now show which artists are currently creating. Hurray, we can actively know who is creating and watch!

Live viewer count added:

We now show how many people are watching certain artists

Tons of bugs cleaned up as we prepare for our MacOS port of this APP!

Every desktop deserves to be an art gallery.

- The SuprSketch Team