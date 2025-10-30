 Skip to content
Major 30 October 2025 Build 20599037 Edited 30 October 2025 – 04:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Good day!
There Will Be Ink has been fully translated to Brazilian Portuguese. Check it out, if you will! Please comment if you notice any issues and I will fix them in no time, by which I mean some indeterminate amount of time, but I will fix them!

Also be sure to check out SpOoKy Edition by firing up the game before the end of the month. Cheerio!

New/Changed

  • Brazilian Portuguese!

  • Minor adjustment to line spacing on help page

  • Added credits page

Fixes

  • Fixed rare crash when launching skirmish in campaign created between versions 1.1.1.0 and 1.1.1.1

  • Fixed faction names not displaying correctly on Victory page

  • Fixed maps not loading all items in non-English languages

Changed files in this update

