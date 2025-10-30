Good day!

There Will Be Ink has been fully translated to Brazilian Portuguese. Check it out, if you will! Please comment if you notice any issues and I will fix them in no time, by which I mean some indeterminate amount of time, but I will fix them!

Also be sure to check out SpOoKy Edition by firing up the game before the end of the month. Cheerio!

New/Changed

Brazilian Portuguese!

Minor adjustment to line spacing on help page

Added credits page

Fixes