Good day!
There Will Be Ink has been fully translated to Brazilian Portuguese. Check it out, if you will! Please comment if you notice any issues and I will fix them in no time, by which I mean some indeterminate amount of time, but I will fix them!
Also be sure to check out SpOoKy Edition by firing up the game before the end of the month. Cheerio!
New/Changed
Brazilian Portuguese!
Minor adjustment to line spacing on help page
Added credits page
Fixes
Fixed rare crash when launching skirmish in campaign created between versions 1.1.1.0 and 1.1.1.1
Fixed faction names not displaying correctly on Victory page
Fixed maps not loading all items in non-English languages
Changed files in this update