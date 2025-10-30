Dear Passengers!



We have some important notes to share today regarding changes to the in-game economy. You’ll see some hefty changes that impact how and when you gather resources, so we wanted you to know exactly what has changed and why.

First of all, these changes are coming as part of a broader overhaul of the economy, along with all our usual week-by-week iterations, so you can expect further changes as we test and balance - this is not the final state of play.

We’re seeking the best solution, not the quickest or easiest, so please bear with us. Rome wasn’t sacked in a day!



Overall aims:



First, we need to address some balance issues which have accrued during development:

We have areas of great resource abundance which create "one stop" solutions for players to get everything.

We have a feedback loop where the first movers get the most resources.

We have some significant shortcuts which destabilise the flow of the game.

We plan to overhaul which resources are used to do what, as currently it is not very intuitive.

We wish to set up the Titan Train economy to better support Dagger progression, as currently we are missing meaningful choices around extraction.

The end goal is to have a healthy economy which sets up interesting choices and tradeoffs for everyone, and allows you to feel resourceful, smart, and occasionally lucky!



So, on to the nuts and bolts. The specific changes going into this Friday playtest are:

Resource Platform Always spawns one meganode Spawns one resource type only, varies per carriage Node resource yield is nerfed Exotic metal for now has the same yield as other nodes No Resource Platform in the engine carriage

Dispensers Dispenser pickups are now worth 5 resources instead of 2

Player Buildings Foundations now cost the same as walls/doors/windows, because they are also ceilings. T1 costs 5 metal T2 costs 25 plastic T3 costs 25 ceramics T4 costs 25 exotic Upkeep costs are 1/5 of total crafting cost, consistently Raiding bases will yield more resources - this is work in progress, but should encourage raiding

Loot chests nerfed

Trash nodes nerfed

John Enginefall cannot be nerfed

The aim with some of these changes is to balance the use of the Resource Platform vs. dispensers, and to encourage player movement between areas, so they can't just camp out in one location and get everything they need.We’re streamlining the train economy towards a more robust and dynamic experience, but first that means shaking things up a little. We’ll be monitoring the effect of these changes on Friday and as always are keen to hear your invaluable feedback.

