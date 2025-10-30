- A separate screen with holiday theme selection has been added to the main menu.
The original game, Halloween theme are available for selection, and a Christmas theme will be added in December.
- Now, when using the toy, it makes its own sound.
In total darkness, it's sometimes hard to tell if you've managed to grab the toy in your hand. We've wanted to add this for a long time, but kept forgetting. Finally remembered!
- For the first 11 places in the Leaderboard, the solid color of the background has been changed to a gradient. This change was added to the game earlier and without a patch note, so it's noted here.
- A series of preparatory works has been carried out before the release of the latest content update.
Best Regards,
Ells&Pills
Changed files in this update