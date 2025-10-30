Good day folks, Urb here.







Hope you’re all doing great and gearing up for the holidays, candy, chaos, and all that good stuff. This one’s a small Halloween drop while I keep hammering away at the road to 1.0. I’ve got a few surprises cooking for classic players, especially around stats and ribbon tracking, but for now, enjoy some zombie mayhem in Classic and a fresh round of fixes.







Campaign AI’s been completely rewritten in the spirit of German doctrine, which means expect smarter moves and plenty of undeserved violence. A few sounds got beefed up, trench mode got its act together, and I’ve started experimenting with shaders, still early days, but the fire’s looking spicy.



As always, thanks for sticking around. Here's what we got in this quick drop:



Added a fail safe for the German weapons directive faulting the game at times

Resetting your campaign will no longer reset combat jumps in Classic

Removed rock spawns around bridges

Fixed an issue where sound volume wasn’t adjusting with distance when Radar stations were destroyed

Randomized samplings for longer abstract voice lines (like bleeding screams) to make them more procedural

Couple of fixes in Map generation to avoid some clipping especially with house.

Fixed a bug in Trench mode where scouts wouldn’t move or engage due to long-range detection

Selecting a soldier in the squad menu now plays a feedback sound

Moongrave (Halloween) ribbon added

Beefed up AAA sounds (like the Bofors) a bit

Completely rewrote enemy AI in Campaign, inspired by German infantry doctrine with subgroup mutators (SS are aggressive, Luftwaffe more defensive and such) they also take cover behind trees when reloading and such. Overall very fun fights.

Changed the manual turret sound

Started experimenting with shaders, beginning with fire and muzzle flashes

Land Mattresses and Bofors now use historical call signs thanks to LThunter for the lore digging

Programmed updates and special events to turn on and off automatically

Johnson LMG ultra rare lootable rifle

Fixed the Discipline ribbon in classic

Fixed a couple of crashes reported on our discord. Thanks for taking the time to post them, keep them coming and I'll patch as they come.

Changed the menu UI images for historical pictures

So yea, a little shadow patch drop this time, but we can all have some fun with the zombies and the Halloween ribbon until the 5th of November. The next event will be Remembrance Day — you’ll need to hit wave 100 in the special event to earn the Remembrance ribbon, which carries the same effect as in MnB2 for the old vets out there.



Here's some community highlights:





Excellent Bridge too far action from Mud and Blood master (and stil the only one), MeeM





Our home boy, Mentally, with some good tactics, good stuff to watch if you want to learn.Potentially our next Master Skalar with one of his rare moment where he struggles. Mind you folks he is playing at master mode which for most of us, non cyborg individual, is impossible (NG +++++)One of my personal fav, MT with some good ol' slugginLance Getting pretty good at this, Hurtgen is not easy:Some good Vire action from one of our new members:and to top it off the Definitive URB community iceberg, by CheekistrelokWelp that is it for me now folks, i'll get back to work on the rest of that patch now. I’m really grateful for all the feedback, the pretty cool community of flamboyant savages that you are all are. Be safe out there, and I’ll see you soon with the 1.0 drop.Respectfully,urb