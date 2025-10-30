 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20598352 Edited 30 October 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Fix typo in ending. Grammar Warden wanted to fix something.

  • Removed the bottom less pit from the woods. The warden failed to get a permit for the construction.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3260001
