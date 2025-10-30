 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20598318 Edited 30 October 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, here with a minor release! This brings a huge audio overhaul that cranks up the immersion. We've also added a teaser in Level 0's sub level that will lead to a brand new level releasing very, very soon!

New Features

  • Audio System Overhaul Adding in a Ton of Immersion!

  • New Secret Added to Level 0 :)

  • Various Bug Fixes Crash Fixes and Performance Improvements

Change List

  • Overhauled Audio System (Though this is not Ray Traced audio as shown in the roadmap, but a "Raytraced Audio Light". All of the new reverb is computed before the game starts, so a fully raytraced audio system would allow more realism and spatial positioning as well as adapting better to different geometry. For now though, this gives a much needed facelift to the audio.)

  • Improved and Balanced Numerous Sounds Throughout All Levels (Also added a bunch of new environmental sounds!)

  • Improved Controller Support Inside of Menus

  • Added Footstep Haptics for PS5 Dual Sense Controllers

  • Added Door Handle Open/Close Animations to Level 1 and Level 4

  • Increased Sanity Drain by 2x When Downed Effectively Halving the Time you Have to be Revived (Unless you consume items!)

  • Added Support for HDR on Steam Deck

  • Creating a New Save Now Brings You Directly Into the Game/Lobby Instead of Having to Then Select it

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed FPS Drop When Moving Items in your Inventory with a High Polling Rate Mouse

  • Fixed Water Ripples Not Working in Level 37 Unless Near Spawn

  • Fixed Chance for Bacteria to Not Spawn in Level 0

  • Numerous Crash Fixes

  • Numerous Voice Chat Bug Fixes (Still trying to solve the infamous "Robotic Voice" when a user has push to talk on and someone leaves. This is a bug out of our control and we are working with Epic to help solve this)

  • Fixed Level Fun Doors Sometimes Desyncing When Locked

  • Reduced CPU Usage on Level Fun and When in Inventory

  • Fixed Footstep Sound Not Playing When Landing

  • Fixed Not Being Able to Use Items Sometimes on Controller

  • Fixed Input Being Lost When Returning to the Menu on Controller

