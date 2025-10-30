Hey everyone, here with a minor release! This brings a huge audio overhaul that cranks up the immersion. We've also added a teaser in Level 0's sub level that will lead to a brand new level releasing very, very soon!
New Features
Audio System Overhaul Adding in a Ton of Immersion!
New Secret Added to Level 0 :)
Various Bug Fixes Crash Fixes and Performance Improvements
Change List
Overhauled Audio System (Though this is not Ray Traced audio as shown in the roadmap, but a "Raytraced Audio Light". All of the new reverb is computed before the game starts, so a fully raytraced audio system would allow more realism and spatial positioning as well as adapting better to different geometry. For now though, this gives a much needed facelift to the audio.)
Improved and Balanced Numerous Sounds Throughout All Levels (Also added a bunch of new environmental sounds!)
Improved Controller Support Inside of Menus
Added Footstep Haptics for PS5 Dual Sense Controllers
Added Door Handle Open/Close Animations to Level 1 and Level 4
Increased Sanity Drain by 2x When Downed Effectively Halving the Time you Have to be Revived (Unless you consume items!)
Added Support for HDR on Steam Deck
Creating a New Save Now Brings You Directly Into the Game/Lobby Instead of Having to Then Select it
Bug Fixes
Fixed FPS Drop When Moving Items in your Inventory with a High Polling Rate Mouse
Fixed Water Ripples Not Working in Level 37 Unless Near Spawn
Fixed Chance for Bacteria to Not Spawn in Level 0
Numerous Crash Fixes
Numerous Voice Chat Bug Fixes (Still trying to solve the infamous "Robotic Voice" when a user has push to talk on and someone leaves. This is a bug out of our control and we are working with Epic to help solve this)
Fixed Level Fun Doors Sometimes Desyncing When Locked
Reduced CPU Usage on Level Fun and When in Inventory
Fixed Footstep Sound Not Playing When Landing
Fixed Not Being Able to Use Items Sometimes on Controller
Fixed Input Being Lost When Returning to the Menu on Controller
