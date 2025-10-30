Hello and a huge thank you to all of our fans currently playing the game and thank you for your patience in particular with the Stall issues since we launched almost 2 days ago.

Our top priority right now is to ensure we get rapid changes into your hands whilst ensuring we test them thoroughly.

We are pleased to announce our first PC patch

Key Highlights of this Patch include:

PSO data has been regenerated and repackaged to significantly improve Stalls on PC

Unnatural speed Drifting bug has been fixed (thanks to the Discord community for their help with this one in particular)

Settings moved to a more Visible location

Many of the Race and Road Rage events have been updated to have pre-authored time and weather to reduce difficulty spikes from the dynamic TOD and weather systems. This does not affect any previous progress, all times, licence points and Live Medals remain valid.

Full Details on all Changes

Stalls:

Regenerate and repackage PSO data to significantly improve Stalls on PC. This work is ongoing to ensure the maximum possible coverage

Handling:

Fixed a bug with drifting, which made the car speed up unnaturally or move around in a janky way.

Settings:

Add settings button to the pause menu (redirects you to the DJ menu like the stats does the map)

Settings also now available in Opening race.

Video settings now available at the same time as Audio settings for consistency and to make them visible during events.



Events:

Changed Race and Road Rages to have a pre authored time and weather to reduce difficulty spikes when driving predominantly at night or in bad weather. This does not affect any previous progress, all times, licence points and Live Medals remain valid. However it may make the events easier if you have not yet completed them (depending on the time of day and weather conditions were when you first played it!). See full list of changes at bottom of this update.



Crash Fixes:

Fixed a crash when moving Live Mix Track Pieces near certain road pieces

Other Fixes:

Remove one type of low rock cluster reported by players that had no collision (to add collision would have been annoying as it is too low to be visible when driving)

Audio:

Adjusted Sirens so they faded in and out better as they drive past you and they don't suddenly cut off at 660m

Adjusted Plane so it also faded in and out more smoothly and didn't fade away unnaturally quickly

Reduced volume of 2 Boost layers so they were not as loud in the mix, especially when at low BoostOnTime values

Reduced volume of Turbo1 and slightly reduced volume of all turbos when in Bumper cam

Reduced volume of InSky looping ambience so it does not come in super loud when navigating around in LiveMix

Reduced volume of Traffic exhausts to try and stop the mix being super bass heavy when there are lots of vehicles stationary/waiting at junctions

EVENT CHANGE DETAILS

The following Races have been changed to have the originally authored Time of Day and Weather to reduce difficulty spikes when driving predominantly at night or in bad weather. As stated above, this does not affect any previous progress - all times set, licence points earned and Live Medals recorded remain valid. However it may make the events easier if you have not yet completed them (depending on the time of day and weather conditions were when you first played it)

Another Star Vehicle

Back at the Ranch

Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Bruising For a Fight

Circling Back

Circling The Drain

Close The Circle

Come Full Circle

Cry Me a River

Curves to Die For

Dirt Dash

Drift Apart

Every Rose Has Its Thorn

Faraway in Time

Fighting Chance

Fire In The Hole

Flesh & Machine

Flight or Fight

Flirting With Disaster

Giant Battle

Hangs By a Thread

Hazards of the Job

Head for Granite

In Dickie's Meadow

In the Cross Hairs

It's a Shore Thing

Mad Dash

Not Such a Long Drive

Opportunity Knocks

Point Break

Pumping Iron

Reach for the Stars

Ridge Climb

Rough & Ready

Sandy Blows

Set Fire To The Rain

Sharks Are Circling

Sherburn's Climb

Shut Up Shop

Snowy Descent

Speed Run

Spoiling For A Fight

Star Vehicle

Starstruck

Sweep the Board

There Goes My Bay-by

Top Dog

Tunnel of Shove

Vicious Circle

All Road Rages have been updated with a set Time of Day and Weather apart from the following 2 Road Rages which have remained as Dynamic:

Penalty Road Rage on Crystal Bay

Total Road Rage on Shoreline

As above this change does not affect any previous progress - all Scores set, Licence Points earned and Live Medals recorded remain valid. However it may make the events easier if you have not yet completed them (depending on the time of day and weather conditions were when you first played it!)

We continue to look at Road Rage however please remember to use Gas Stations to add Wreck Limits, Bruiser cars to get an additional +1 at the start and that you can change direction to pick an ‘easier’ route on the fly.

As always we will be constantly checking the feedback and bug reports, so please keep updating us. We hope you’re enjoying Wreckreation so far and that this new update will be helpful to you all.