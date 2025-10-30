Hello and a huge thank you to all of our fans currently playing the game and thank you for your patience in particular with the Stall issues since we launched almost 2 days ago.
Our top priority right now is to ensure we get rapid changes into your hands whilst ensuring we test them thoroughly.
We are pleased to announce our first PC patch
Key Highlights of this Patch include:
PSO data has been regenerated and repackaged to significantly improve Stalls on PC
Unnatural speed Drifting bug has been fixed (thanks to the Discord community for their help with this one in particular)
Settings moved to a more Visible location
Many of the Race and Road Rage events have been updated to have pre-authored time and weather to reduce difficulty spikes from the dynamic TOD and weather systems. This does not affect any previous progress, all times, licence points and Live Medals remain valid.
Full Details on all Changes
Stalls:
Regenerate and repackage PSO data to significantly improve Stalls on PC. This work is ongoing to ensure the maximum possible coverage
Handling:
Fixed a bug with drifting, which made the car speed up unnaturally or move around in a janky way.
Settings:
Add settings button to the pause menu (redirects you to the DJ menu like the stats does the map)
Settings also now available in Opening race.
Video settings now available at the same time as Audio settings for consistency and to make them visible during events.
Events:
Changed Race and Road Rages to have a pre authored time and weather to reduce difficulty spikes when driving predominantly at night or in bad weather. This does not affect any previous progress, all times, licence points and Live Medals remain valid. However it may make the events easier if you have not yet completed them (depending on the time of day and weather conditions were when you first played it!). See full list of changes at bottom of this update.
Crash Fixes:
Fixed a crash when moving Live Mix Track Pieces near certain road pieces
Other Fixes:
Remove one type of low rock cluster reported by players that had no collision (to add collision would have been annoying as it is too low to be visible when driving)
Audio:
Adjusted Sirens so they faded in and out better as they drive past you and they don't suddenly cut off at 660m
Adjusted Plane so it also faded in and out more smoothly and didn't fade away unnaturally quickly
Reduced volume of 2 Boost layers so they were not as loud in the mix, especially when at low BoostOnTime values
Reduced volume of Turbo1 and slightly reduced volume of all turbos when in Bumper cam
Reduced volume of InSky looping ambience so it does not come in super loud when navigating around in LiveMix
Reduced volume of Traffic exhausts to try and stop the mix being super bass heavy when there are lots of vehicles stationary/waiting at junctions
EVENT CHANGE DETAILS
The following Races have been changed to have the originally authored Time of Day and Weather to reduce difficulty spikes when driving predominantly at night or in bad weather. As stated above, this does not affect any previous progress - all times set, licence points earned and Live Medals recorded remain valid. However it may make the events easier if you have not yet completed them (depending on the time of day and weather conditions were when you first played it)
Another Star Vehicle
Back at the Ranch
Between a Rock and a Hard Place
Bruising For a Fight
Circling Back
Circling The Drain
Close The Circle
Come Full Circle
Cry Me a River
Curves to Die For
Dirt Dash
Drift Apart
Every Rose Has Its Thorn
Faraway in Time
Fighting Chance
Fire In The Hole
Flesh & Machine
Flight or Fight
Flirting With Disaster
Giant Battle
Hangs By a Thread
Hazards of the Job
Head for Granite
In Dickie's Meadow
In the Cross Hairs
It's a Shore Thing
Mad Dash
Not Such a Long Drive
Opportunity Knocks
Point Break
Pumping Iron
Reach for the Stars
Ridge Climb
Rough & Ready
Sandy Blows
Set Fire To The Rain
Sharks Are Circling
Sherburn's Climb
Shut Up Shop
Snowy Descent
Speed Run
Spoiling For A Fight
Star Vehicle
Starstruck
Sweep the Board
There Goes My Bay-by
Top Dog
Tunnel of Shove
Vicious Circle
All Road Rages have been updated with a set Time of Day and Weather apart from the following 2 Road Rages which have remained as Dynamic:
Penalty Road Rage on Crystal Bay
Total Road Rage on Shoreline
As above this change does not affect any previous progress - all Scores set, Licence Points earned and Live Medals recorded remain valid. However it may make the events easier if you have not yet completed them (depending on the time of day and weather conditions were when you first played it!)
We continue to look at Road Rage however please remember to use Gas Stations to add Wreck Limits, Bruiser cars to get an additional +1 at the start and that you can change direction to pick an ‘easier’ route on the fly.
As always we will be constantly checking the feedback and bug reports, so please keep updating us. We hope you’re enjoying Wreckreation so far and that this new update will be helpful to you all.
Changed files in this update