Halloween Event 2025!

Backrooms Society 0.6.3

• The Witch’s Cauldron returns for another Halloween event, featuring new time-limited items and maybe even a chance to obtain some legacy ones as well.

Gather Halloween resources in Metro levels and Level 9 to craft Witch Brew ingredients for the cauldron located in the metro station within the Hub.

Greater amounts of resources can be found on high survival class difficulties.



• Added a one-way hatch entrance to Metro levels. It can help if too many entities gather around the normal entrance, but be careful, you’ll never know where you might end up.

• Added a manhole sewer entrance near the outpost on Level 9. It now serves as a checkpoint once you reach the sewers and open it from below.

• Shared Checkpoints: Once any player in your session reaches a checkpoint, it will update everyone’s respawn point, making it easier to regroup with friends after death.

• Swimmer Stun Adjustment: Swimmers are now briefly stunned for a few seconds after being knocked off your body, giving you a small window to escape. Be quick though.

• Improved Interact Widget: Added a new prompt and visual updates for interactions that require holding down the button.