We've improved our translation quality!

In celebration, the main game and all DLC are 50% off. We only offer this discount once a year, so if you’ve had this game in your wishlist, now’s the time to act! Sale lasts until the 31th!

―――What is Black Lily’s Tale?

The perfect fusion between Fukahire’s delicate, gorgeous illustrations, and unique gameplay mechanics that will reshape the way you approach your choices.

Pure but not naive, classic but not cliché.

A yuri game that will make you strive toward the best ending.

Experience their story and support a colorful cast of girls.