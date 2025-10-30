 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20598024 Edited 30 October 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've improved our translation quality!

In celebration, the main game and all DLC are 50% off. We only offer this discount once a year, so if you’ve had this game in your wishlist, now’s the time to act! Sale lasts until the 31th!

―――What is Black Lily’s Tale?

The perfect fusion between Fukahire’s delicate, gorgeous illustrations, and unique gameplay mechanics that will reshape the way you approach your choices.

Pure but not naive, classic but not cliché.

A yuri game that will make you strive toward the best ending.

Experience their story and support a colorful cast of girls.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1931941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link